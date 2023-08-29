Castle Country Club's new-look gym includes exciting new technology

The new-look gym has plenty to offer

Castle Country Club at Rowton, near Shrewsbury, has introduced the Freemotion Fitness System based on Peleton,

It is helping to lead the UK rollout and is only the third gym in the UK to bring in the equipment.

It is part of a gleaming overhaul of the gym – with striking black equipment, brand new flooring and a fresh colour scheme.

The Freemotion Fitness System transports cyclists to breathtaking locations around the world, offering a spectacular range of immersive exercise experiences.

“This is the most up-to-date interactive fitness technology there is,” said Castle Country Club manager Alex McMunn.

“You can programme each machine to suit your own fitness level and enhance your exercise session with an interactive virtual experience – maybe a walking holiday in the Cotswolds, a cycling tour of Italy, a spin class or whatever appeals.

"There are 88,000 different videos so there’ll always be something new to try.”

The new-look gym has also seen changes to the free-weights and resistance equipment area too, with fresh equipment and a more spacious design.

Club owner Daryl Parry added: “We’re really excited about the new look gym and I know our members are too.

"It’s all part of an ongoing programme to increase our offering – and we’ve done it all without raising membership fees.”

As well as the gym, the club has three swimming pools, a fully-mirrored dance and exercise studio, badminton, squash and tennis courts, a FitZone mini gym for children, an outdoor trim trail, thermal spa, beauty salon and creche, plus a fully-licensed sports bar and café.