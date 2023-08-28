Darren Beetlestone – etaCsolutions MD and Mark Neate - Chairperson with NC United FC players

Tech firm etaCsolutions has agreed to sponsor NC United FC for three years.

NC United is a community football club based at their ground in Tolkien Way, Wellington and have more than 35 football teams which play on Saturdays and Sundays, with girls’ and boys’ teams, ranging in ages from under-7s to under-18s.

Chair Mark Neate said: “This is a very exciting time for NC Football Club.

"Even in the early stages of our relationship, following initial discussions with Darren Beetlestone (MD at etaCsolutions), it was clear that we share the same passion for grassroots football and the local community. We look forward to building an ongoing relationship.

“At NC United Football Club our aim is to make grassroots football as accessible to as many children in our local community as possible, our key objectives in achieving this are to keep our costs affordable and to provide opportunities for children to develop physically, mentally whilst forming new friendships.

“The generosity and support from etaCsolutions as NC United’s primary sponsor will have a huge positive impact on the growth of the football club, and our current and future members of the NC Family. The sponsorship will provide the opportunity to invest in the club’s facilities, equipment, coach education and increase of players and volunteers.

“NC United will promote etaCsolutions throughout the community with the company’s logo promoted on each of the coaches’ and players’ home and away kits, as well as representation at the clubs’ home pavilion in Wellington.”