From left, BCRS senior business development managers Lynn Wyke, Angie Preece and Louise Armstrong

Angie Preece, Louise Armstrong and Lynn Wyke have each surpassed the milestone of supporting £12 million in lending since they joined the organisation.

Regional alternative lender BCRS specialises in funding for businesses that are struggling to access finance from traditional lenders.

As a community development financial institution (CDFI) BCRS offers loans between £10,000 and £150,000 to businesses making a positive contribution to the social, environmental or economic wellbeing of the West Midlands to support their growth and recovery plans.

Stephen Deakin, Chief Executive at BCRS Business Loans, said: “Collectively Angie, Louise and Lynn have supported customers with loans worth more than £36 million to businesses across the West Midlands, which is a tremendous achievement.

“All three of them have shown outstanding commitment to supporting SMEs and BCRS’s mission to leave no viable business unsupported. I am incredibly proud that in the last financial year BCRS delivered £6.5 million to 72 businesses, adding £33.7 million in value to the West Midlands economy.

“We will strive to continue increasing our impact and consider what useful part we can play in the economic, environmental and social challenges faced by the SMEs and communities we support.”

Angie said: “It is incredibly rewarding to be able to support businesses that have struggled to get funding from mainstream banks. It has been another challenging year for SMEs across the West Midlands, so it is vital that we provide them with the finance they need to prosper and grow.”

Louise added: “What I enjoy most about lending at BCRS is that it is all about building relationships with those we support. We visit the businesses of everyone we lend to and meet them face to face, which really helps us understand their needs on a personal level.”

And Lynn said: “It is really rewarding to see the impact a loan can have on a business and the wider community.

"Not only do we get to see business owners realising their dreams and aspirations, but they are often able to create jobs and safeguard roles for others as a result of receiving funding, which brings prosperity to their local area.”

Since BCRS was founded in 2002, it has provided loans worth more than £80 million to businesses across the West Midlands region. Over 21 years BCRS funding has supported 1,446 businesses, safeguarded 9,836 jobs and created 5,268 more roles.