Aldi calls for Wilko staff to apply for jobs as part of its recruitment drive

An Aldi sign

Wilko tumbled into administration two weeks ago, putting the future of its 400 shops in doubt.

Administrators for the stricken retailer Wilko have denied plans to close stores next week after the GMB union said “the majority” would be shut.

The GMB, which represents more than 3,000 of Wilko’s 12,500 staff, said it was told the high street chain is set to announce a raft of redundancies as a result.

In contrast, Aldi, which recently announced that it is creating 800 jobs in new stores over the coming months, said it is recruiting for a large volume of other store roles across the country to support its continued expansion.

The supermarket hopes to offer these long-term retail roles to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the Wilko downturn, with a range of positions available from Store Assistant and Caretaker all the way to Store Manager.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, and we are working hard to meet the huge demand for our unbeatable prices.