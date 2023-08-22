Shropshire Chamber says thank you and goodbye to dedicated Ann

Ruth Ross presents a gift to Ann Fisher

Ann Fisher, from Hatchers in Shrewsbury, specialises in corporate and commercial law, and took up the Chamber position in December 2013.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “We are hugely grateful for everything Ann has done for the Chamber over the past 10 years – and to Hatchers for allowing her the time to work with us.

“She has been invaluable in covering our Companies House duties, and in carrying out other crucial duties on our behalf such as reviewing our articles of association and code of conduct.”

Ann studied law at Staffordshire University and the College of Law in Chester, and has specialised in corporate and commercial law since qualifying as a solicitor in 2000.

She has a particular interest in advising owner managed businesses on matters including business sales and acquisitions, start-ups, shareholder agreements, articles of association, share options, joint ventures, intellectual property, agency and distribution, manufacturing and supply agreements, e-commerce, website terms and conditions and general commercial contracts.