Shrewsbury set to welcome new homeware brand in shopping centre within days

Julian Charles Home is opening in the Darwin Shopping Centre

Julian Charles Homes is putting the finishing touches together before opening its doors in the Darwin Shopping Centre.

The company, set up in 1947, has evolved from a small Lancashire business manufacturing ready-made curtains to a multi-channel retailer.

It has more than 40 stores across the UK, selling a range of items from curtains, luxury bedding, rugs and lighting.

The company posted on Facebook: "Exciting News! Julian Charles Home is coming to Shrewsbury" and suggested it could open by Thursday.

Kevin Lockwood, centre manager of the Darwin Centre, said: "I'm thrilled Julian Charles has chosen the Darwin to open their Shrewsbury premises.

"We have had a great relationship with the Julian Charles team throughout the process and we are delighted with how the store looks

"We wish them all the very best for the future."