GeoSmart wins £40k funding from UK Space Agency for climate research

Paul Drury

Geosmart Information will receive £42,544 and is one of 10 organisations to win funding to produce forecasts and models that can be used by sectors including agriculture, energy, finance and insurance.

It follows from its phase one project, which also won UK Space Agency funding earlier this year, that established the link between soil moisture and groundwater levels and demonstrated how observations from space can help to improve the accuracy of drought and flood forecasting.

Paul Drury, director of product development at GeoSmart, said: “This funding will help us to further leverage the benefits of using space-derived data to improve our existing products and to support in our innovation of new technologies that support water resource management.

“Water is a critical resource that is in high demand, and in the future pressures on our water supply will increase through growing populations and the impacts of climate change.

“It’s important that the wealth of data derived from satellites is used for the benefit of our environment and society. Our work has the potential to improve the services we offer to UK water companies and across other markets, such as the financial sector, that have traditionally faced operational challenges in deriving benefits from space data.

“Through our product development work supported by UK Space Agency and the Space4Climate community we aim to make the insights from this data far more readily accessible.”

Remotely sensed soil moisture data can provide significant advances in addressing water resource challenges and it can greatly improve the accuracy, resilience and coverage of flood and drought forecasting systems across the world.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “The UK has a long history of expertise and innovation in Earth observation, developing satellites to collect increasingly detailed data and using that information to build services that help protect our planet.

"This targeted funding for early-stage innovations is all about supporting fresh ideas and accelerating the rollout of powerful new tools that have the potential to bring benefits to a wide range of users both within and beyond the space sector."

The total £530,000 UK Space Agency funding represents the second tranche of investment by the UK Space Agency directly into climate services development.

George Freeman, Minister of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: “The great challenges of our time need bold solutions and from tackling water pollution to carbon emissions and biodiversity threats, the unique perspective that space provides can play a major role in securing the health of our planet and people.