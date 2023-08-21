Hobsons Brewery on the ball with Shrewsbury Town link-up

Alex Burrows, Charlie Farman, Gavin Chance, Graham Turner and Milly Wheeler

‘Spirit of ‘79’ was unveiled at the ‘An Evening with Graham Turner’ event on Friday.

The new beer is a nod to a successful era in which Graham played an instrumental role as manager, leading The Shrews to the Second Division for the first time.

Fans had a chance to try the brew at the home clash with Lincoln City on Saturday, a clash they sadly lost 1-0.

The new beer is a light and fruity 4.5% golden ale and it gives the fans an opportunity to support the foundation as 5p from every pint sold is set to be donated to the club's charitable foundation.

Nick Davis, Founder of Hobsons Brewery, said: “When the opportunity came along to support Shrewsbury Town FC and their amazing foundation, we instantly knew we wanted to be involved.

"Supporting the community and giving back is so important for Hobsons and to be able to do that through selling an exciting new beer is even better."