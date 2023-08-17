Halls in running for Midlands property award

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Halls are in the running for commercial agency of the year at the inaugural Midlands Property & Investment Awards.

The property awards
The property awards

They will be up against Bromwich Hardy, Creative Retail, Harris Lamb, Siddall Jones and Walton & Hipkiss.

The event is set to take place at the Eastside Rooms, Birmingham on September 29 and the awards will recognise both residential and commercial property professionals and organisations from across the Midlands.

Co-founder of BEvents, Ifraz Ahmed, said: “The Midlands has fast become a thriving hub for both commercial and residential property, and to be able to recognise exceptional achievements from across the region is a hugely exciting honour! The chosen finalists are a testament to the hard work and quality of the Midlands’ property sector, and we hope it inspires even more growth, innovation, and investment in our brilliant region.

“The Midlands property scene has benefited immensely from the planning, execution, and hard work of our outstanding nominees. With the finalists now announced, we’re eagerly counting down the days to the fantastic celebration and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

The awards will be judged by an experienced selection of property experts including surveyors, agency founders, and directors from across the Midlands.

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News