Halls in running for Midlands property award

They will be up against Bromwich Hardy, Creative Retail, Harris Lamb, Siddall Jones and Walton & Hipkiss.

The event is set to take place at the Eastside Rooms, Birmingham on September 29 and the awards will recognise both residential and commercial property professionals and organisations from across the Midlands.

Co-founder of BEvents, Ifraz Ahmed, said: “The Midlands has fast become a thriving hub for both commercial and residential property, and to be able to recognise exceptional achievements from across the region is a hugely exciting honour! The chosen finalists are a testament to the hard work and quality of the Midlands’ property sector, and we hope it inspires even more growth, innovation, and investment in our brilliant region.

“The Midlands property scene has benefited immensely from the planning, execution, and hard work of our outstanding nominees. With the finalists now announced, we’re eagerly counting down the days to the fantastic celebration and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”