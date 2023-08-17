Building contractor hands over keys for new Shropshire primary school

Jane Hughes from the Learning Community Trust and Mike Sambrook of SJ Roberts Construction Ltd

SJ Roberts Construction - which, in partnership with its sister company SJ Roberts Homes, is delivering the new, award-winning, community at Allscott Meads between Shrewsbury and Telford - handed the keys over to representatives of the school and its sponsors, the Learning Community Trust, at a ceremony this week.

Allscott Primary School has capacity for up to 150 pupils, across six classrooms, and additionally offers a sports hall, kitchen, staff room, offices, storage rooms and various other rooms for one-to-one teaching, support and interviews.

It boasts a 1.1-acre sports field, hard-surfaced sports court, 40 bike parking spaces, and car parking for staff and visitors.

There are plans in place to also offer nursery provision to the growing local community.

Mike Sambrook, MD at SJ Roberts Construction, said: “The vision for Allscott Meads, following the demise of the sugar beet factory that once stood on this site, was to create a vibrant community that appeals to a wide demographic.

"A school was always central to our vision, and we’re delighted to have successfully delivered that.

“It is a stunning building which offers a modern, light and colourful environment in which the children will learn. Whilst our work on site is now complete, our ongoing work at Allscott Meads means we’ll continue to work closely with the school community to provide additional learning opportunities for the pupils.”

Learning Community Trust, CEO, Jane Hughes, added: “Having worked closely with the SJ Roberts team throughout the construction of this new school, it’s fantastic to now see it standing resplendent alongside the village green.

"In just a few weeks, we’ll welcome the first pupils and we’re all looking forward to seeing their reaction to such a fabulous learning space.”

An ‘official opening’ ceremony involving local dignitaries will take place at Allscott Primary School in early September.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, said: “The opening of a new primary school in Allscott is an exciting project our council has driven, as part of our commitment to provide more school places and great learning opportunities closer to home for more pupils in our borough.