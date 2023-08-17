BAE Systems set to land Ball Aerospace in £4.3 billion deal

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land in Telford

The group has a joint venture at Hadley Castle Works in Telford, known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land which specialises in land combat vehicles.

The company said Ball Aerospace was a unique opportunity to strengthen BAE Systems' world class multi-domain portfolio.

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive of BAE Systems, said: "The proposed acquisition of Ball Aerospace is a unique opportunity to add a high quality, fast growing technology focused business with significant capabilities to our core business that is performing strongly and well positioned for sustained growth.

"It's rare that a business of this quality, scale and complementary capabilities, with strong growth prospects and a close fit to our strategy, becomes available.

"The strategic and financial rationale is compelling, as we continue to focus on areas of high priority defence and Intelligence spending, strengthening our world class multi-domain portfolio and enhancing our value compounding model of top line growth, margin expansion and high cash generation.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have reached this agreement and we look forward to welcoming the employees of Ball Aerospace to BAE Systems as we work together to support our customers and create value for shareholders."