BAE Systems set to land Ball Aerospace in £4.3 billion deal

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

Top defence contractor BAE Systems said it had reached an agreement to buy US firm Ball Aerospace in a $5.5 billion (£4.3bn) deal.

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land in Telford
Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land in Telford

The group has a joint venture at Hadley Castle Works in Telford, known as Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land which specialises in land combat vehicles.

The company said Ball Aerospace was a unique opportunity to strengthen BAE Systems' world class multi-domain portfolio.

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive of BAE Systems, said: "The proposed acquisition of Ball Aerospace is a unique opportunity to add a high quality, fast growing technology focused business with significant capabilities to our core business that is performing strongly and well positioned for sustained growth.

"It's rare that a business of this quality, scale and complementary capabilities, with strong growth prospects and a close fit to our strategy, becomes available.

"The strategic and financial rationale is compelling, as we continue to focus on areas of high priority defence and Intelligence spending, strengthening our world class multi-domain portfolio and enhancing our value compounding model of top line growth, margin expansion and high cash generation.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have reached this agreement and we look forward to welcoming the employees of Ball Aerospace to BAE Systems as we work together to support our customers and create value for shareholders."

Completion of the deal, subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions, is expected to be concluded in the first half of 2024.

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News