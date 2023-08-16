Wellington retailers offered social media tips to promote business

Sally Themans of Love Wellington and Kirsty Smallman of J&PR

PR and content creation agency, J&PR, will host the session for retailers and businesses in the town in October.

The training session, to be held on October 26 from 5pm to 8pm, has been funded by Wellington Town Council’s Regeneration Partnership and will be held at the town council offices.

Kirsty Smallman, director of J&PR on Church Street in the town, who hosts PR and social media training sessions across the UK, said she was enjoying watching the transformation of Wellington with more businesses opening on the high street and looked forward to helping those businesses promote their business and the town’s offering.

“Wellington is really changing every week thanks to the regeneration programme – all for the better, of course," she said.

“Businesses are moving onto the high street and opening their doors offering so many different products and services but many have said they struggle with knowing how to use social media to their advantage.

“We are looking forward to helping them boost their business profile and importantly run a joint campaign to attract more people to Wellington.

“People are visiting Wellington from other towns in Shropshire and enjoying the diversity of the independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

“There seems to be a real buzz in the town at the moment and we want to help enhance that further.”

Sally Themans of Love Wellington – an initiative to help local businesses and promote Wellington – said: “We are so grateful to Wellington Town Council for this funding.

“Having an online presence drives footfall to businesses and we want to reach out and help as many as possible.

“Places on this first course are limited and can be booked on a first come, first served basis. Once the first course is full, there could be an opportunity to host further courses.”