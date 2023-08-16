Shropshire firms urged to support David's campaign to help homeless

David Mermod

David Mermod, owner of X-Press Legal Services Central, will be collecting items for the homeless throughout September, October and November in support of The Shrewsbury Ark, drop-in day centre.

He was inspired to launch the charitable collection having read of the recent closure of two homeless offices by charity Crisis, due to a fall in donations from the public.

“It’s a sad reality in 2023 that homelessness still exists and even more shocking that centres are closing because of a lack of community support,” said David.

“Working within the property sector, homelessness an issue that is always forefront of my mind particularly as the autumn approaches.

“The Shrewsbury Ark does an incredible job of supporting homeless and vulnerable people locally and never turns anyone away.

"I am appealing to fellow local businesses and their employees to gather their unwanted clothing, sleeping bags and toiletries and I will personally collect and deliver them to The Shrewsbury Ark over the coming months.

“We have a fantastic business community here and I’m confident that by pulling together we can make the winter months more bearable for everyone living in our region.”

Items David is appealing for include three season sleeping bags, winter coats and accessories, comfortable clothing in small and medium sizes – plain leggings, joggers, jumpers, hoodies and t-shirts – plus rucksacks, deodorants, shampoo and toilet rolls.