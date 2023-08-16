Luxury retreat launches new parkland holiday home development

The wellness spa and fitness suite at Bryn Tanat Hall

The lodges are open to prospective buyers and holidaymakers seeking a tranquil, five-star getaway at Bryn Tanat Hall, a family-run, five star self-catering destination at Llansantffraid near the Powys-Shropshire border.

Five lodges, which are available from £250,000, are included in the first phase, with another four to follow.

The new development builds upon Bryn Tanat Hall’s existing lodge offering. The current workforce of 11 is expected to nearly double over the next three years.

Surrounded by acres of rolling countryside in the Mid Wales borderlands, the brand new lodge ownership development offers a new way to holiday.

Working closely with Prestige Lodges, each luxury lodge features striking architecture, state-of-the-art amenities and a spacious outdoor terrace with uninterrupted views.

Inside The Hampton lodge at Bryn Tanat Hall.

Susan Martin, of Bryn Tanat Hall, said: "We’re excited to expand our lodge offering at Bryn Tanat Hall and provide guests with the opportunity to own their own secluded bolthole, allowing them to escape daily life and fully switch off.

“We receive wonderful reviews about our picturesque location, so we’re sure that this new offering will be extremely popular with those who want to wake up to beautiful Mid Wales views all year round.

“Our vision as custodians of the Bryn Tanat Hall Estate is to ensure that the idyllic and arresting physical landscape, diverse wildlife habitats and ecosystem are protected.

“To support this, we have planted thousands of trees, specimen now semi mature, woodland and hedging and created a wildlife pond with a second planned on the Lower Parkland Luxury Lodge park.

“Standing for hundreds of years are spectacular mature trees, pines, beech, horse chestnut, acer, yew and oak. We have also invested heavily in sustainable energy sources such as biomass, solar and ground source to heat and power the estate.

“For prospective holiday home owners, the new development gives the opportunity to enjoy their own piece of paradise alongside the on-site facilities including the tennis court, fitness suite and the luxury, indulgent spa at Bryn Tanat Hall.”