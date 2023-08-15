West Mid Showground celebrates major new sponsorship deal

Neale Sadler and Rachel Davy (People & Culture Manager at DMOS), and peeping over the wall Patrick O'Grady, David Parsons, Debra Evans, Kieran Evans, Alex Edwards, Charlotte Clarke, Samantha Rees, Sue Dutton-Jones and Ian Bebbington

DMOS People has signed a contract to become the Showground Sponsor, which will see the recruitment specialist play a vital role in supporting the showground over the next five years.

The announcement comes after a search was launched by the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society earlier this year after the previous long-term sponsorship of car dealership Greenhous came to an end.

The West Mid Showground plays host to tens of thousands of visitors each year and is home to a variety of events including the Shropshire County Show, Shrewsbury Live, the November bonfire night spectacular, Shrewsbury Folk Festival and the Camp Severn Kids Festival.

Huge numbers of campers and touring caravans also use the 100-acre site and the showground and pavilions are hired out for a range of events to a variety of groups and individuals annually.

DMOS People, based in Shrewsbury, is a partnership of three successful recruitment businesses – DM Recruitment, Opus Vitae and Simply Interview – working extensively across a range of sectors, including logistics, industrial, technical, commercial, FMCG and hospitality.

The new sponsor will have its name incorporated into the title of the showground and the naming rights also includes company branding on the main arena grandstand and a presence at all the events hosted at the showground over the course of the year.

Stuart Danks, of DMOS People, said: “DMOS People are thrilled to be the new sponsors of the West Mid Showground.

“The showground is a local landmark and when the opportunity arose, we as a local company wanted to show our support.

“The West Mid Showground is a hub of activity and part of the town's bustling culture, which DMOS People look forward to supporting for many years to come.”

Neale Sadler, of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome DMOS People to be part of our team here at the showground. They are a well-known business in Shrewsbury, a huge part of the community, and we feel privileged that they have chosen to support the showground.