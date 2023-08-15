The Beefy Boys land slot on popular BBC show

The Beefy Boys

After a recent appearance on BBC Two’s The Hidden World of Hospitality with Tom Kerridge, the burger innovators are set to appear on Saturday Kitchen this weekend to celebrate National Burger Day.

The Beefy Boys was born out of a back garden barbecue in 2011 with four friends and now boasts restaurants in Hereford, Shrewsbury and Cheltenham.

They have enjoyed a remarkable 2023 so far. In February they celebrated a double victory at the 2023 National Burger Awards, including ‘Best Burger’ and ‘Best Burger Chef, which was shortly followed by the opening of their third restaurant, in Cheltenham.

The show this weekend will see founding member and winner of the ‘Best Burger Chef’ award, Anthony ‘Murf’ Murphy, cook up a storm alongside fellow chefs and celebrity guests.

He will be recreating the very burger that won them the ‘Best Burger’ accolade – the Oklahoma Boy Animal Style – which comprises aged Herefordshire beef, two mustard-fried onion smashed patties, and double American cheese.

“It’s such an honour to be asked to go on Saturday Kitchen," he said. "It’s a British institution, and something that I’ve watched on telly for years, so to get the opportunity to go on there and show everybody what The Beefy Boys is all about is awesome."