Newport residents urged to have say on business plan

The Newport Business Plan Survey

The council has launched a Business Plan questionnaire, which is being hand delivered through residents’ doors this week.

The council wants to understand where their priorities should lie, what is important to residents, what makes Newport a great place to live, and what can be done to improve the town.

The questionnaire features sections on the environment, community services, traffic, transport and local facilities amongst others.

The responses received will be used to help formulate the Town Council's Business Plan for the next four years.