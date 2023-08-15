Newport residents urged to have say on business plan

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished:

Newport Town Council is asking residents to share their views and thoughts on the town.

The Newport Business Plan Survey
The Newport Business Plan Survey

The council has launched a Business Plan questionnaire, which is being hand delivered through residents’ doors this week.

The council wants to understand where their priorities should lie, what is important to residents, what makes Newport a great place to live, and what can be done to improve the town.

The questionnaire features sections on the environment, community services, traffic, transport and local facilities amongst others.

The responses received will be used to help formulate the Town Council's Business Plan for the next four years.

The questionnaire is available to complete in hard copy or online and completed questionnaires should be returned by Friday, September 8.

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News