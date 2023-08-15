Kevin Burrows

Recognised as a stamp of excellence in the food and drink market, all products submitted for judging in the awards are blind tasted by a panel of experts with star ratings given to those products that truly demonstrate something special in terms of quality and taste.

This year, stars were awarded to four distinct coffee blends – Iron & Fire’s ‘Morning Glory’ plus Decaf Blend, Severn Blend and Brazilian Samba all received the judges seal of approval.

Iron & Fire’s founder Kev Burrows said: “The Great Taste awards are prestigious and important awards because they’re based on taste which, at the end of the day, is what really matters in coffee!

"To win four more awards on top of the seven we won last year, endorses that we are doing it right. It also gives confidence to our commercial customers that the coffee they’re selling is one of the best out there, and that they’re giving their customers the best possible coffee experience. It also adds value to their offering at no extra cost to themselves."