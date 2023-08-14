Wellington rotary club aims to attract more members from business community

Rotary Club of Wellington members receiving their recent Civic Award.

The Rotary Club of Wellington, which introduced Corporate Membership in 2020 for businesses, schools, charities and organisations, has now launched an ‘Associate’ scheme.

Venn Davies, membership officer for the Wellington based club, said it was a great opportunity to network with individuals, new groups of well-connected business owners, former business people, community representatives and the wider community.

The Associate scheme is a ‘try before you buy’ where interested parties can attend as many times as they want in six months and enjoy the networking, the social events, the activities and the lunchtime meetings.

The members can join via Zoom from 1.30pm for the main part of the meeting if they cannot always attend face to face. The meetings take place every Friday but the Rotary members understand the commitments of those in business so they do not have to attend every week.

Associates are asked to make a small donation to the charity fund for the six-month period at the end of which they will be asked to consider joining.

Individual and Corporate Membership costs £140 per year. Corporate members can nominate up to two members of staff who can represent the lead member at meetings and events.

“We currently have 36 members and would love to welcome new people to share knowledge, experience, and expertise. The object of Rotary, throughout the world, is to encourage and foster the ideal of service while helping others locally, nationally and internationally.

“We all enjoy ourselves at the meetings and at our events and would love for more businesses and organisations to join us,” Mr Davies said.

Meetings are held every Friday at The Pheasant at Admaston when members choose a hot meal for £13 or sandwiches for £7.