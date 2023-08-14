Special recognition for Autocraft Telford and Volvo Cars Shrewsbury

Matt and Chris with the awards

The businesses received the 2022 Volvo High Achiever Award of Region 6 and the 2022 Volvo National Top Performer Award.

The prestigious awards stand as a testament to commitment to exceptional customer service and business excellence.

Autocraft Telford's General Manager, Tina Williams, said: "This is a great accomplishment for our entire team. To not only excel within our region but to also lead nationally is a source of immense pride for us.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated staff for their relentless hard work and unwavering dedication."

Autocraft Directors Darren and Matthew Fielding added: “We are proud to be working closely with Volvo Cars Shrewsbury to ensure only the highest of quality for all our Volvo customers and want to congratulate their team in this joint accomplishment.”