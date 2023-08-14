PureGym. Photo: James McCauley

PureGym is opening up its new 11,500 square foot fitness facility on Meole Brace Retail Park, next to Sports Direct and Curry’s PC World, from September 4.

It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for members to enjoy at their leisure.

The gym will include hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment, a functional zone, free weights area, fixed resistance, stretch, cardio equipment and a fitness studio.

A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price, will also be available.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “We're thrilled to be bringing affordable fitness to Shrewsbury and opening our doors on Meole Brace Retail Park.