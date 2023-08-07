Opening date set for new 'Mediterranean inspired' pub in the heart of market town

Ludlow's Pizza Express restaurant closed in 2020, but is now set to be a pub

Owners of The George, in Castle Street, say the pub in a converted Pizza Express building will be opening its doors on Friday, August 25.

"We’re chilling the bubbles in anticipation for our opening date, which we can now announce will be Friday, August 25," said a spokesperson on Facebook.

"We are super excited to be opening and welcoming the community of Ludlow."

Oakman Inns has finished a £2 million plan to renovate the former restaurant which closed in 2020 into what it calls a "welcoming pub, serving a Mediterranean inspired menu."

The firm was given planning permission for the move in 2021 and plans included enough space to seat 130 people.

Artist's impressions of how the new extension might look.

"Our bar and restaurant will be open for morning coffee with the papers, for after-work drinks with friends, and for dining with family," the pub says on its website.

"The open theatre-style kitchen will be crafting a Mediterranean inspired menu which is filled with warming brunch dishes, authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizza, traditional home comforts, delicious Sunday roasts and a whole lot more.

"A fabulous drinks menu is there to be enjoyed, with classic cocktails, an extensive wine range as well as local ales and chilled draught lagers."