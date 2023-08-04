Wilko in Market Drayton. Photo: Google

Wilko, which has about 400 shops including in most major town centres, filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the High Court on Thursday.

The retailer said it had plans to appoint administrators, putting about 12,000 jobs at risk.

The store is in a prominent place in Market Drayton, on Frogmore Road, near to the Festival Drayton Centre and the town hall.

After the announcement, Mayor Roy Aldcroft said: "Any such closure would be a major blow to the town.

"We already have a B&M building empty, to have another major store empty in Arlon Square would leave a very bleak outlook across that part of town.

"The loss of jobs should the store not be bought out will impact people already affected by the cost of living crisis.