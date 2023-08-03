Telford International Centre to welcome 1,000 competitors for pickleball event this weekend

Telford International Centre. Photo: Google

The venue is opening its doors to the Pickleball English Open from today as more than 1,000 competitors from over 25 countries are expected to compete across the four-day tournament.

The event will see three of Telford International Centre’s event halls transform into 40 pickleball courts, further utilising the venue’s additional meeting and social spaces for competitors and visitors alike.

Hosting the English Open is the latest indicator of Telford International Centre’s continued growth. Earlier this month, the venue reported record visitors and revenues in the period April 2022 to March 2023, with a contribution of around £110 million to the local economy through business tourism.

Alison Griffin, managing director at Telford International Centre, said: “Hosting the 2023 Pickleball English Open shows just how well-placed Telford is to host major sporting events, building upon our success with boxing, gymnastics and snooker competitions.

"We are excited for this forthcoming event; pickleball really is the new in-demand sport and we’re sure this year’s competition will play a key role in enabling pickleballEngland to achieve its objectives.”

Karen Mitchell, chair and co-founding director of pickleballEngland, said: "This year’s event is by far our biggest yet and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience it.

"With this English Open being so much bigger than last year’s, we needed a venue that could help us grow both as an event and a sport.