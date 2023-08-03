Creative Shropshire businesses can help make a mark at Dyslexia Awards

Dyslexia Awards founder Elizabeth Wilkinson MBE. Picture: Ian Reynolds

The Dyslexia Awards will take place at the Mercure Telford Central hotel in Telford on September 23 to showcase the achievements and talents of dyslexics nationwide.

The event will be attended by about 120 finalists and guests and will be livestreamed throughout.

Awards founder Elizabeth Wilkinson MBE, from Wellington, is now looking for local crafters to donate table gifts for the guests to make the evening extra special.

Elizabeth said: “I want the event to be a real celebration of Shropshire, which is where the awards started, and would love to offer local crafters and producers the opportunity to showcase their products and talents to the captive audience on the celebration evening.

“I know that Shropshire is full of amazing talent and creative businesses, and it would be my honour to have as many of them on board as possible to help showcase the diversity of what Shropshire creates and makes.

“By supporting the event with table gifts, it’s a lovely way for those businesses to reach people they may not normally. In previous years, there have been some great connections and sales made through the creative table gifts.”

Elizabeth is seeking five producers who can each provide 12 gift packages which will create a real impact and be a conversation starter for the guests.

She said: “If any businesses are keen to get involved but aren’t sure what to include, just get in touch and we can offer some guidance.”

Nominations for this year’s Dyslexia Awards closed in June and finalists will be informed next month. There are nine categories, including amazing artist, entrepreneur, learning support, community shining star, excellent educator, supportive employer and innovation,

Two of the awards will celebrate teenagers – the teenage community shining star award and the newest award, the young entrepreneur award for 16 to 21-year-olds.

Elizabeth added: “I am always blown away by the content of the nominations and this year is no different with lots of stories of inspiring people with can-do, positive attitudes.

"The awards are about celebrating and showcasing the positives and the talents and skills of dyslexics within our communities, across the UK and the Channel Islands.”

The Dyslexia Awards started in Shropshire several years ago and expanded into a national event last year.

Elizabeth, who has been campaigning and raising positive awareness of dyslexia for nearly 25 years, is committed to showcasing the dedication and inspiration of educators, marking the achievements of dyslexic individuals and celebrating diversity in the workplace to bring about positive changes in society.

She was awarded an MBE for services to people with dyslexia in last year’s Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List. She received the honour from HRH The Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor on March 8 this year.