Travis Perkins plans to move over safety challenges at Telford site

The current Travis Perkins site on Holyhead Road in Telford. Picture: Google Maps.

Travis Perkins has submitted plans to move from its current outlet on Holyhead Road to an expanded yard on Hortonwood 30.

“The new site at Hortonwood will allow Travis Perkins to expand into a larger, purpose-built facility that will provide an opportunity to increase their local market and customer base,” said the applicant’s design and access statement.

“The new site allows for segregation of HGV loading with a one-way traffic system which the constraints of the Holyhead Road site does not allow.”

The company has submitted a planning application for the vacant land west of Crowbrook Roundabout on Hortonwood 30.

Plans have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council for a new builders’ merchant building for the display, sale and storage of building, timber and plumbing supplies, plant and tool hire including outside display and storage.

Initially, the new site will employ 17 full-time staff which it hopes to increase to 25 within the next five years.

“The building is situated lengthways north to south along Hortonwood 50,” the design statement adds.

“This allows the body of the building to screen the bulk of the storage and display yard.

“Critically the proposals include a larger external storage area or builders’ yard. This is a key requirement of the Travis Perkins business model. The yard includes storage up to 5.5m through the use of storage racking.

“The height of the building is 8.45m to the apex which is very modest given the scale of development being built in the locality, some of which rise to an excess of 13m.”

Access to the Travis Perkins site is planned to be via a remodelled access which involves amending Borgers car park to ‘in only’ to minimise any conflicts.

The builder’s merchant will occupy the northern section of the application site, with a separate planning application for a drive-thru restaurant to occupy the southern section.

“The layout incorporates loading/unloading areas for HGVs, waiting zones for customers and employee parking,” a transport assessment adds.

“A one-way system is proposed, operating in a clockwise manner around the application site, thereby minimising interaction between accessing and egressing vehicles. Vehicles associated with the builders’ merchant will be kept separate from the drive-thru traffic to prevent conflict.”