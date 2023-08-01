Mark aims to ensure the future of security in Shropshire

Mark Garner

While that’s what Hollywood may depict, it absolutely couldn’t be further from the truth.

Mark Garner, General Manager at Shropshire-based Business Watch Guarding (BWG), aims to debunk the myths surrounding the industry, working with Telford College to encourage a fresh – and diverse – generation of security professionals.

“Having joined BWG back in 2008 as a part-time Security Officer to earn a wage while I was studying at university, I never anticipated that this would be my full-time career," he said.

"It wasn’t a pathway I’d considered, researched, or really ever thought about. It seems I stumbled across it – almost by accident – and now 15 years later am incredibly grateful I said.

“Unfortunately, over the years I’ve witnessed negative perceptions about the industry, with many claiming: ‘Oh, I couldn’t do that’. I often challenge this statement, asking why not? The general consensus is they believe they have to be incredibly strong, physically big, able to tackle or fight any criminals. But that’s so very far from the truth…

“The requirements I look for in my team are headstrong, motivated, and confident individuals, who’re able to be independent (often it's lone working and so you’re expected to be your own boss). Positioned mainly as a deterrent, it’s very rare you’d physically encounter an intruder – and if you did, you’re never expected (and legally not allowed) to wrestle them to the ground. We have intensive training and procedures in place, intended to keep all parties safe.

“Plus – something many don’t know about the sector – is that it can be a very flexible career, with part-time options or shift working available, meaning it can work around family life and/or other commitments.

"With Working the Doors reporting that in 2021 women made up roughly only 11% of the UK’s security workforce, it’s clear that there’s work to be done to encourage equality within the sector, too. At Business Watch Guarding, we’re proud to have a higher-than-average percentage of females working with us, but we’d love for this to increase across the board.

“We’re eager to encourage anyone to consider a career in security, and as part of this, we’ve stepped up our partnership with Telford College. Together, we aim to change the narrative, showcasing that security services is an accessible and suitable career option.

“Several times a year, Telford College has an intake of up to 12 individuals for its security course. Intended to open doors for new opportunities, the course is entirely funded and has no requirements for previous experience or security qualifications. Anyone aged 19 and over who’s on Universal Credit or earning less than £20,319 per annum is eligible to apply.

“The three-week intensive course consists of physical training and theory learning, including what security services is, understanding counter-terrorism, and – most importantly – how to keep yourself safe, before concluding with a one-hour multiple-choice exam. Upon successful completion of the course, a SIA licence will be granted, allowing individuals to enter any career in the sector, including door security and/or security guarding.

“Typically, I attend a few times during the course duration to share on-the-job anecdotes, experiences, and to answer any questions about the industry. It’s a real privilege to support individuals on their journey into the sector, and we’re always keen to discuss potential opportunities or vacancies at BWG (but there’s absolutely no pressure or obligation). Over the years we’ve made some very valuable additions to the BWG team via this entry route.”

Ricky Wise saw the security course advertised last summer at a job fair, and attended Telford College in January 2023. Since completing the course, he’s embarked on a career with BWG as a Security Officer. He said: “The course was both informative and enjoyable, providing the cohort with an abundance of transferable skills which are relevant in a multitude of industries.

“Security isn’t a sector I'd previously considered, but now, I honestly wish I’d entered this role much earlier in life. The scope of the industry is huge and there truly is something for everyone, whether you’re looking to be front-of-house and on the doors, or in a more behind-the-scenes position, such as night guarding or keyholding.”

On the same course was Zoltan Schaf, who also went on to secure a full-time position at BWG as a Mobile Patrol Officer. He added: “The course was fantastic - so informative and applicable to the actual job role. Working in security is suitable for everyone, and I would highly recommend it - as long as you have a positive can-do attitude, there’s great potential to progress and excel.”

Lora Rogers, Employer Manager at Telford College, concluded: “This course provides a great introduction to the security industry, and is great for individuals who are interested in finding out more about the sector, to get a taste of what it entails, and to gain valuable skills and knowledge.

“Typically, our employability programmes are focused around sectors where there is an overall staff shortage and we aim to encourage individuals into a role they’d otherwise not have considered. Those who’re unemployed or on a low wage are invited to apply, providing opportunity for skills to be enhanced, and in turn helping to fill those recruitment gaps. And we’ve had some really positive feedback from students who’ve secured roles in the security sector following the successful completion of the course.”