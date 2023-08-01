How your tasty creation could be put on sale at Planet Doughnut

Planet Doughnut

And the winner of Planet Doughnut’s ‘Design your Dream Doughnut’ competition will also see their work brought to life, with the winning design hitting stores as a limited edition flavour.

All profits from the sale of the limited edition doughnut will be donated to The Little Rascals Foundation, which provides help and services to children and their families with SEND needs.

Launched six years ago from founder Duncan McGregor’s family garage in Shrewsbury, Planet Doughnut is well known for its inventiveness and quirky flavour combinations with an ever-changing menu of over 100 varieties.

The firm now has eight stores, including its original site in Shrewsbury and a store in Telford, while offering nationwide delivery.

“We’re always looking to create something that's just a little bit out of the ordinary at Planet Doughnut and there really is no limit to a kid's imagination," said Duncan.

"So that’s exactly why we want young people to help us come up with our next designs.

“We’ve all thought about what our ultimate sweet treat would be, whether that’s something that’s stuffed with our favourite fillings, or topped with our favourite sweets, chocolate bars, or even other desserts, there really is no limit to the possibilities. No idea is a bad idea and it really is a case of the quirkier the better!”

To enter, pick up an entry form in store or download via the Planet Doughnut website,

Then, just take a photo of the design and email it to sophie@nathanrous.com or drop it into your local store.

Entrants must remember to include a name, age, local store and a parent or guardian's contact details.

You must be aged between 5 and 16 years of age, with entrants split into two age categories – 5 to 10 years and 11 to 16 years.

The closing date for entries is Thursday, August 31.

The shortlisted designs will be put to the public in a social media poll on Planet Doughnut’s social media channels to determine the winner before the winning design is created by the firm's team of expert doughnut makers.

The winner will also get the chance to visit their nearest store to taste test their doughnut before it goes on sale as well as bagging a Planet Doughnut merch haul.