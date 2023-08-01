Darwin's Origin wins bronze in top beer competition

A Shropshire-brewed beer has won bronze in the Champion Beer of Britain competition.

Darwin's Origin finished third in the Champion Beer of Britain

Judging took place at the Campaign for Real Ale's Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London on Tuesday.

Darwin's Origin – a 4.3 per cent bitter – from Hadnall's Salopian Brewery was judged third behind gold winner Elland 1872 Porter from Yorkshire.

Silver went to Suffolk brewery Greene King's Abbot Ale.

Darwin's Origin was first brewed in 2009 to mark bicentennial of Charles Darwin’s birth in Shrewsbury.

In 2020 it won gold in the Society of Independent Brewers' Digital Beer Awards.

Salopian began brewing in 1994 in Shrewsbury and moved to its brewery in Hadnall in 2014

