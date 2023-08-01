A golden standard for Carstore Shrewsbury

Carstore Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury store, which is located in Battlefield Enterprise Park, secured Auto Trader’s Highly Rated status for 2023.

Winning retailers must meet set criteria to achieve the Highly Rated award, which includes maintaining an average review rating of at least four stars on Auto Trader's marketplace.

Kim Costello, Chief Customer Officer at Pendragon, said: “We are delighted to be able to display the Highly Rated award at CarStore Shrewsbury, following a year of incredible customer service and aftercare.

"The awards confirm the positive experience so many car-buyers have with us, and our commitment to exceptional customer service across every single Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore location.”

The Shrewsbury store is joined by 33 other winning Pendragon stores across the UK, comprising sites from its Stratstone, Car Store and Evans Halshaw businesses.

"At Pendragon, our aim is to be the gold-standard for customer-focused service by putting our customers at the heart of everything we do,” added Gary Armstrong, Managing Director of Evans Halshaw, which took home 24 awards in total.