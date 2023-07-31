Telford-based AceOn shortlisted for premier export award

AceOn's pioneering solar storage battery, the SolarSDS, is being marketed on the global stage

The Telford-based company is a finalist for the exporter of the year title at the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards.

It will compete against 10 other firms from across the country for the title – sponsored by the Department for Business and Trade - with the winners being announced at a gala awards night at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane in November.

AceOn, which also has a base in Solihull, has enjoyed a hugely successful year trading around the world.

Managing director Mark Thompson said: “The past 12 months have really seen our export performance take off. This nomination is further confirmation that we have established ourselves firmly as one of the UK’s battery specialists.

“We are exporting products and working on projects with companies and organisations across several continents. We have secured some big orders and seen a seven-figure increase in the value of our exports business.

“A key ingredient in our success is that we have established strong partnerships with market-leading suppliers of batteries and components such as BMZ. This means that, for our export and domestic markets, the batteries we distribute and the battery packs we manufacture here in the UK offer value-for-money and good quality for our customers.

“And we were delighted to be selected as a Regional Export Champion to share our experiences with other Midlands’ businesses and help the region power up its international trade.”

Sarah Austin, founder and director of the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards said: "We've witnessed a spectacular level of submissions across a wide range of dynamic industries – but with a real trend across the energy, recruitment, wellbeing, food & drink, and tech sectors, highlighting just how much the UK business landscape is thriving.