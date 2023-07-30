Students gain valuable experience with Aico

Marches students with their work experience certificates

The award-winning business counts education amongst its key values, not only within their sector but for future generations within their community.

Students were given the choice of departments they were interested in, including the Operations team, getting hands on with the logistical side of a company and helping pack and ship orders all over the country.

Time was spent with the Technical team, giving students a chance to sit with advisors, discussing Electrical Contractor queries and troubleshooting issues.

Students gained experience with the in-house sales team, getting hands-on with order processing, customer FAQs and customer service.

The Marketing team gave the visitors a taste of design experience, with the opportunity to create flyers, adverts and social media campaigns while the Product Development team allowed students to explore the inner workings of their market leading products.

Finally, students were also given further insight into Aico’s community work, spending time volunteering with Little Stars Baby Bank.

Aico’s Sustainability Lead, Ryan Evans has been coordinating the students visit, said: “Work experience is a vital part of Aico in the Community.