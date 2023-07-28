Tesco recalls salt product because possible presence of plastic makes it 'unsafe to eat'

Tesco has asked customers to return a certain batch of salt product because the possible presence of plastic makes it 'unsafe to eat'.

The supermarket giant has issued a recall notice for Tesco British Cooking Salt sold in 1.5kg sizes and with the batch code 3200.

A statement on the Food Standards Agency website reads: "Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has issued recall notices to its customers.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product."

They add: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it."

The product should be returned to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

No receipt is required.

For further details, please contact Tesco Customer Services directly on: 0800 505 555.

