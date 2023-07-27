Property owner slams council's 'bully boy tactics' after £10,000 bill 'sent to wrong address'

Premium
By David TooleyWhitchurchBusinessPublished: Comments

A property owner has slammed the 'bully boy tactics' of a council that sent him a £10,000 bill to the wrong address and then added thousands of pounds when he failed to pay up.

Property owner Simon Wray fights property charge surcharge.Picture: Phil Blagg Photography
Property owner Simon Wray fights property charge surcharge.Picture: Phil Blagg Photography

Simon Wray, who owns 9 High Street in Whitchurch, bought the fire-hit shell of a then Chinese restaurant and developed it, turning the ground floor into commercial premises with flats above.

Business
News
Environment
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News