Simon Wray, who owns 9 High Street in Whitchurch, bought the fire-hit shell of a then Chinese restaurant and developed it, turning the ground floor into commercial premises with flats above.
A property owner has slammed the 'bully boy tactics' of a council that sent him a £10,000 bill to the wrong address and then added thousands of pounds when he failed to pay up.
