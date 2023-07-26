Pre-tax profit drop for Breedon despite sales rise

Breedon Group has quarries in Shropshire

In the six months to the end of June revenue grew 11 per cent to £742.7 million.

The profit figure was down five per cent to £56.5m.

Chief executive Rob Wood said the group's first class team had operated with great agility to deliver a strong start to 2023 and it was well-positioned for the second half of the year.

“The long-term structural dynamics driving infrastructure spending and housebuilding in GB and Ireland have not changed. To ensure we can efficiently and sustainably meet long-term demand for our essential construction materials, we have re-doubled our focus on those factors under our control; keeping our people safe and well while minimising the cost of production and maximising the value of the extensive portfolio of assets we own and acquire.