Shropshire Star vans sponsored by local firm for first time

Paul Graham, managing director of Trio Furnishings, with the new Shropshire Star vans.

The name of Trio Furnishings in Telford now proudly appears on the new livery for the vans.

The vehicles cover hundreds of miles across the county each day – delivering the latest editions of the paper to shops throughout Shropshire.

The artwork included on the vans shows a range of the quality furniture products available at the Trio Furnishings Superstore – covering everything needed to make your property feel like a true home.

After being kitted out the vans were driven over to Trio Furnishings at its Holyhead Road base to give the managing director, Paul Graham, the chance to see them first hand.