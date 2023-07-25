Shropshire Star vans sponsored by local firm for first time

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordBusinessPublished: Comments

For the first time the designs on the vans delivering the Shropshire Star across the county have been sponsored by a local company.

Paul Graham, managing director of Trio Furnishings, with the new Shropshire Star vans.
The name of Trio Furnishings in Telford now proudly appears on the new livery for the vans.

The vehicles cover hundreds of miles across the county each day – delivering the latest editions of the paper to shops throughout Shropshire.

The artwork included on the vans shows a range of the quality furniture products available at the Trio Furnishings Superstore – covering everything needed to make your property feel like a true home.

After being kitted out the vans were driven over to Trio Furnishings at its Holyhead Road base to give the managing director, Paul Graham, the chance to see them first hand.

He was joined by MNA commercial director Kim Hazel and senior account manager Vanessa Hodgson, who had spoken to Trio Furnishings, which is a family-run business, about the idea. Kim said: “It was fantastic to see how pleased and proud Paul was to have his company name and images on our Shropshire vans.”

