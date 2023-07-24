Cedo's pride as Telford site leads the way on safety

The Cedo team celebrate

Steve Hounslow, Production Manager on the site, who has been part of the Cedo family for nearly 30 years, said: “I am really proud to be leading the Team at H19 who have achieved this fantastic record.

"This achievement is down to following the correct procedures, which we do not deviate from. The message is clear, if you are unsure or have any concerns we stop, report and resolve!

"The training and weekly audits the team are completing are ensuring they stay focused on the number one priority, which is safety.

"I remember when we reached one year without an LTA now we are at three years. I am confident if we continue with the right mindset, anything is possible”