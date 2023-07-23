Pictures show Oswestry's new McDonald's building coming on apace

The McDonald's restaurant is coming on apace

Planning permission was granted for a 100-seater restaurant at part of the former Smithfield livestock market site off Shrewsbury Road in Oswestry in January 2021.

As soon as planning hurdles were cleared the builders got to work, and our pictures show the recognisable cladding for the popular fast food restaurant is in place.

The site close to the Morrisons supermarket is also taking other developments but none of those buildings are as far advanced as the McDonald's, which is still on track for a summer opening.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said they don’t have an update on an opening date just yet.

Some 30 full-time and 35 part-time positions are being created.

Major plans for a new multiplex cinema on part of the site fell through.

The land became available when the livestock market gave up some of its site during a re-vamp.

