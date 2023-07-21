Sponsorship boost for Shrewsbury Town

Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover (left) with Shrewsbury Town’s commercial manager Andrew Tretton shake hands on the renewed sponsorship deal.

The new deal means that Shrewsbury-based Salop Leisure will have sponsored the South stand at the club’s The Croud Meadow stadium for 13 seasons by the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Salop Leisure Stand became the first in England and Wales to offer safe standing in the 2018-’19 season, attracting national publicity for Shrewsbury Town and the caravan, motorhome, campervan and glamping homes dealership.

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said: “The company is very proud of its long association with Shrewsbury Town and committed to supporting our local football club, which is close to our headquarters at Emstrey.

“We wish Matt Taylor and his squad the very best of luck in the forthcoming season and look forward to seeing the team competing for honours in the EFL League One. The more successful the club is, the greater exposure that the Salop Leisure stand will receive on television and streamed media.”

Shrewsbury Town's commercial manager Andrew Tretton added: “Salop Leisure is a long-standing supporter of the club and it’s great to have them on board once again this season.

“The Salop Leisure Stand has become a well-known part of the stadium among our fan base and that’s exactly what you want to see develop through sponsorship of this nature.