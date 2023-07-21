Shropshire business folk discover more about life behind bars

A day at Shrewsbury Prison for the business community

The Chamber hosted a networking event for around 30 regional patrons at Shrewsbury Prison which included a guided tour, networking lunch, and a taste of life behind bars.

Rachel Owen, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership, said: “The West Midlands group of chambers each host their own patron event where patrons from across the region come together to share ideas and networking opportunities.

“We have been to Coventry, Hereford and Worcester, and the Black Country events so far, and we thought Shrewsbury Prison would be an interesting and innovative venue when it was our turn to host.

“Everyone enjoyed the experience and we were very pleased with the response we received – it was certainly something a little different to our usual networking venues.”

A day at Shrewsbury Prison for the business community

The event was just the latest in Shropshire Chamber’s busy calendar of business meetings, workshops and networking dates.

They have also revealed the date for their next Connectin Business Expo which will take place on Wednesday, October 11, at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, from 7.45am to 2pm.

It is open to members and non-members of Shropshire Chamber, and is ideal for businesses looking to forge new contacts, raise their profile, and extend their business knowledge.