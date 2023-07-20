Howden Joinery 'performs well in challenging marketplace'

Howden Joinery

The specialist trade kitchen and joinery supplier, with depots in Black Country and Shropshire, posted half year revenue of £926.9m, up 1.5% from £913.1million. The company said UK revenue grew by 0.6%.

However, pre-tax profit was down at £111.9m compared to £145m at the same point last year.

Andrew Livingston, Chief Executive said: "Howdens performed well in the first half in a more challenging marketplace, making progress on the record year we delivered in 2022.

"Our trade-only, in-stock model is hard to replicate and compete with, and we are continuing to invest in our strategic initiatives to drive growth.

"We are delivering value to our customers at all price-points as we continue to gain market share and we are well set up for further success in the second half, which includes our Autumn peak trading period.