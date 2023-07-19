Good start for Severn Trent with reservoir levels higher

Liv Garfield

The Coventry-headquartered business, which covers millions of customers in the West Midlands and Mid Wales, says reservoir levels are at 77 per cent ­ – more than 10 per cent higher than at this point last year – and it is well-positioned for the summer months.

It is on track with 100 per cent of its environmental performance commitments for this year and is making good progress with its Get River Positive pledges and the programme to deliver the world's first carbon-neutral waste water treatment works in 2024.

The financial performance remains on track.

Its capital expenditure is expected to be between £850 million and £1 billion this year.

Chief executive Liv Garfield said: "We're pleased to have made a good start to the year, as we continue to focus on delivering the operational, environmental and financial performance our stakeholders expect of us.

"We recognise that there is more we can do and we are committed to going further, faster, to deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers and the environment.

"The business is well placed to deliver the progress needed with a highly engaged workforce, sustained operational leadership and a strong balance sheet, supporting future investment."