Tough Furniture boosted by investment in new machine

The new machinery

A lot of Tough’s furniture items such as beds, wardrobes and desks are made from melamine faced MDF panels with rounded corners and edges. MDF is a great material to work with but comes with an unfinished edge. An Industrial grade edgebanding machine is then used to glue a band of finished material to those unfinished edges to match the tops and sides.

Tough Furniture’s edgebander was 18 years old and reaching the end of its working life, causing the company a few headaches in terms of breakdowns and repairs.

After analysing the options available, the company opted for a new Biesse ‘Stream A Smart’ edgebander with the added option of a high-speed single-motor corner rounding unit. This was only the second machine with this corner rounding unit to be sold into the UK, and the first one sold from Biesse’s UK showroom.

The corner rounding unit offers 4 different corner radii and, vitally important to companies like Tough Furniture who manufacture items to order, the ability to switch corner radii instantly and automatically via a control screen. Previously the production team had to manually change machine parts every time a change in corner radii was required.

The new machine is much more accurate when it comes to the finish on the board edging, meaning Tough have to spend less time trimming or cleaning, making the whole process more efficient.

The new machine also allows for a much tighter bonding of the edging tape to the board, so the joints are fainter and less pronounced, which is important in the market Tough Furniture work in - from both an aesthetic point of view and a safety point of view.

A fully digital operating system allows for any technical problems which might arise to be solved quickly via web based interaction with the Biesse team of engineers in Italy, resulting in less time being lost to breakdowns.