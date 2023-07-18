Reech links up with Volvo in move towards the electrification of fleet

Chris Carr and Rob Hughes

As part of its electrification strategy, Volvo aims for 50 per cent of its car sales to be fully electric by 2025 and has committed to putting 1 million electrified cars on the road by this same deadline.

Although Shropshire has been a late adopter of electric vehicles, both businesses are confident in the development of EV infrastructure and its roll out across the county.

Chris Carr, Managing Director of Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, said “We are excited to be partnering with Reech and to see our vehicles out and about across Shropshire. The C40 is our pure electric crossover where the fully electric EX30, our smallest ever SUV, is both stylish and accessible. Plus, with its 298-mile electric range reassuring any ‘range anxiety’.

“There are numerous new models, including the EX90, due to hit the market and we can’t wait to see the opportunities they bring to local businesses.”