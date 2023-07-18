Oswestry shop celebrates 45 years at heart of town

Laurie Syrett-Judd, Sarah Nelson, Gemma Syrett-Judd, Jessie Miller

Honeysuckle has been on the high street in Oswestry since 1978, having been founded by Chas and Susy Nicholson, Thoby Miller and Buz Thomas.

The shop, in Church Street, provides wholefood staples, organic fruit and vegetables as well as specialist dietary items and a refill service on eco-friendly bodycare and cleaning products.

Current co-op member Sarah Nelson said: “Times change but we hope that Honeysuckle is a constant, friendly presence in Oswestry offering really good food and genuine, caring service."

Founder member Chas Nicholson

"So many of our customers have become friends and quite honestly it’s a joy to come to work!”

Many of the products Honeysuckle stock today have not changed since the day the shop opened.