Oswestry shop celebrates 45 years at heart of town

By Matthew PanterOswestryBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A food co-operative in Oswestry is celebrating 45 years in business.

Laurie Syrett-Judd, Sarah Nelson, Gemma Syrett-Judd, Jessie Miller
Laurie Syrett-Judd, Sarah Nelson, Gemma Syrett-Judd, Jessie Miller

Honeysuckle has been on the high street in Oswestry since 1978, having been founded by Chas and Susy Nicholson, Thoby Miller and Buz Thomas.

The shop, in Church Street, provides wholefood staples, organic fruit and vegetables as well as specialist dietary items and a refill service on eco-friendly bodycare and cleaning products.

Current co-op member Sarah Nelson said: “Times change but we hope that Honeysuckle is a constant, friendly presence in Oswestry offering really good food and genuine, caring service."

Founder member Chas Nicholson

"So many of our customers have become friends and quite honestly it’s a joy to come to work!”

Many of the products Honeysuckle stock today have not changed since the day the shop opened.

Oats, flours and grains are still packed and sold in huge quantities and many brands from the early days have also stood the test of time.

Business
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News