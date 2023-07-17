Telford-based Hager UK set for summer tour of country

#HagerGang will be in Shrewsbury next Thursday

Family-run and owned since its inception in 1955, Hager Group is a global leading manufacturer of products and services for electrical installations in commercial, domestic and industrial buildings.

The business manufactures standard domestic and specialist products in its dedicated factory on-site in Telford.

The HagerGang will be on tour in a fully branded truck all summer and will be parked up at Link Electrical Supplies, Shrewsbury on Thursday, July 27 between 7.30am-12.30pm.

A spokesperson for Hager UK said: “Our summer tour of the UK will provide our team with a unique opportunity to say a personal thank you to our local communities for their continued loyalty, passion and commitment to excellence.”

Over the past 30 years, Hager has built a strong community of over 20,000 installers and contractors across the UK.

The tour will allow the team to meet the HagerGang as well as offer customers the chance to bag themselves a range of #HagerGang merchandise.

The HagerGang merch store will be visiting 40 different wholesalers in 40 different locations and the company is inviting electricians, installers and contractors to pay a visit.

In exchange for any Hager products purchased in-store, customers will qualify for free HagerGang merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, water bottles, and Hager’s famous blue screwdrivers.