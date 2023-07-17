Poundland puts investment into Welshpool store

Poundland

Freezers and chillers have been installed to expand the store’s food range along with a fresh produce section.

The clothing range for men, women and children has also been expanded while the whole store has been modernised, including back-of-house for staff to enjoy their break time.

The move will also create one more job, and Darren Kay, Poundland’s retail director, said: “We’re quietly widening what we offer customers, day-by-day and store-by-store, because we know customers appreciate the convenience of shopping with Poundland for much more of what they need week-in, week-out.

“Whether it’s a Poundland on a high street, in a shopping centre or on a retail park, we’re investing in our stores, our ranges and our stores to make them real destinations for our customers – all with the amazing value we promise ”

Poundland is on track to add over half a million square feet of new space this financial year as it opens and relocates stores.