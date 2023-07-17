Poundland puts investment into Welshpool store

Freezers and chillers have been installed to expand the store’s food range along with a fresh produce section.
The clothing range for men, women and children has also been expanded while the whole store has been modernised, including back-of-house for staff to enjoy their break time.
The move will also create one more job, and Darren Kay, Poundland’s retail director, said: “We’re quietly widening what we offer customers, day-by-day and store-by-store, because we know customers appreciate the convenience of shopping with Poundland for much more of what they need week-in, week-out.
“Whether it’s a Poundland on a high street, in a shopping centre or on a retail park, we’re investing in our stores, our ranges and our stores to make them real destinations for our customers – all with the amazing value we promise ”
Poundland is on track to add over half a million square feet of new space this financial year as it opens and relocates stores.
In the current financial year it has already opened and relocated 33 stores and expects to have opened over 50 by the end of September.