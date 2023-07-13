Double delight for Shropshire PR agency

Zen Communications. Picture: Bob Greaves Photography

Zen Communications has been nominated for Best Business, whilst Managing Director Rhiannon Williams has been named as Best Boss in the annual awards which recognise the hard working, dedicated, and committed leadership of women striving to do business better in a variety of industries.

Rhiannon said: “It’s an absolute privilege to have been shortlisted in the Best Business Women Awards, and to be named alongside so many incredible and inspiring business women from across the UK.

"I wholeheartedly love my job and the Zen team, and to be recognised for this is a real honour.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to also learn of Zen’s nomination, as although I may be a little biased, I do truly believe that it’s the best business in the world.

"Alongside Zen’s Founder, Felicity Wingrove, we’ve worked tirelessly over the past 16 years to establish a metric of success – what success looks like for the agency, for our clients, and for our team.

"It’s led to some innovative approaches, including: abolishing the working week, adopting a genuine flexible working approach, and dedicating significant time and resources to focus on wellbeing initiatives.

“Thanks to this, our team is happy and fulfilled; our retention rates – both clients and staff – are industry-leading; and we all absolutely enjoy what we do. And it’s fantastic that this is being recognised yet again outside of Zen and on a national scale.”

Debbie Gilbert, Organiser of The Best Business Women Awards added: “This is the 9th year of these prestigious awards, and despite extremely difficult trading conditions businesses have faced over the past few years these businesswomen have powered forwards.

"Our judging panel, all business experts, were impressed by the quality of the entrants. All our finalists are shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”

Since being founded in 2015, the Best Business Women Awards have welcomed over 5500 entries, and is considered one of the most prestigious awards for business women in the UK.