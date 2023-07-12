Pictured: Piles of rubbish outside Telford barbershop fined for waste disposal breach

The council shared the photographs of the scene outside the barbershop in Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Dana Taha Husseini, the owner of H5 Barbershop, in New Street, Wellington, allowed rubbish to pile up outside the premises, attracting rats, and was ordered to pay nearly £2,000 by magistrates.

Husseini admitted failing to provide waste documentation, including evidence of how sharp waste was being disposed of when requested by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The council investigated the business last year after a report was made by a member of the public that waste was being dumped outside the shop . There were concerns it was attracting vermin and blighting residents' homes and neighbouring businesses.

The council shared the photographs of the scene outside the barbershop in Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Officers visited the barbers and spoke to a member of staff in the owner’s absence and served a notice requiring the owner to provide records of how they were getting rid of business waste, including sharp waste.

It is a legal requirement for businesses to keep copies of waste collection records for at least two years.

After failing to provide documentation by the deadline, the owner was issued with a fixed penalty notice for £300 which they failed to pay resulting in Telford & Wrekin Council bringing a prosecution.

Husseini appeared at Telford Magistrates Court and was told to pay a fine, costs and a victim surcharge totalling £1,936.

The council shared the photographs of the scene outside the barbershop in Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “The actions of this business owner were putting people’s health at risk by not correctly disposing of sharp waste and dumping waste outside the premises and attracting pests.

“The case should serve as a warning to all businesses that it is their legal duty to properly dispose of and store waste or they face enforcement action.

“We know the vast majority of businesses are doing the right thing and properly disposing of waste to protect the environment and the public. If businesses need advice, though, we are happy to offer it."

Business owners can visit the council’s website for more information about what their legal responsibilities are in the management, disposal and storage of waste.