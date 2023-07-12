Outgoing chair Mark Perez welcomes his successor June Campbell.

June Campbell, who joined Just Credit Union’s board in 2022 and was appointed as its chair at the co-operative’s recent annual meeting, was looking ahead to the biggest challenges it faces over the coming years.

“We want to reach out to a wider audience, make more people aware of the services we provide, but we know we have to offer the same standard of friendly expert service as we grow.

“What people save with us is what we lend to the local community and whilst this unique approach provides stable interest rates it does mean that at a time of higher base rates we find it hard to match the savings and investment rates of banks who pass this increases on to their borrowers.

“We do need savers who want to be ‘shareholders’ in their credit union investing in our community and continue to support our mission of improving the financial wellbeing of folk who live in the area. It doesn’t have to be a huge amount but every little helps!”

She said her short term vision for Just Credit Union, which serves Shropshire as well as Telford & Wrekin, was getting bigger, making more people aware of what they did and how they did it so that they could support more people.

“Long term,” said June, “I still admire the original vision of a people’s bank offering many of the services we expect from a big bank, but firmly based in and owned by the community.

“That’s a tough one and very ambitious, but wouldn’t it be amazing if we could do that?”

On the biggest challenges facing people across Shropshire, she said the cost-of-living crisis was hitting hard. Food and housing costs were rocketing and showing no signs of slowing.

Many people – even working people – were struggling. “We are seeing empty shops as businesses close and lots of people, especially our young people, are still recovering from Covid lockdown.

“It’s tough for everyone and a lot of us are on the edge financially and mentally. Just Credit Union’s focus on improving the financial well-being of people in our community rather than corporate profit is playing a significant role in helping people deal with these challenges and I am delighted to be a part of these efforts.”

June lives in Madeley and is secretary at The Anstice where she played a major role in its conversion from a neglected former working man’s club to a vibrant and busy community centre.